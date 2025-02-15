Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.03. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 63,237 shares.
Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.
Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Company Profile
Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It holds a 5% gross overriding royalty interest in future production from the McMoRan Oil & Gas LLC inboard lower tertiary/cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana.
