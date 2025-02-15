Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 6,445 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 172.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 116,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 62.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 34,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 13,392 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 24.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 29,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $55.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.86 and its 200 day moving average is $69.04. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MCHP

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.