Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $10.51 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 300,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,488,000 after buying an additional 14,677 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 31,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 43,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 51,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.6 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $260.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $241.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.62 and a fifty-two week high of $265.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.44.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

