Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $329,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

BND opened at $72.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.34. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $75.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2348 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

