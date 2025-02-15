Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $276,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 184.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $84.62 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $160.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.44.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $19.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Citigroup announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

