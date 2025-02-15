Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,962 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises 1.4% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $22,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.7% in the third quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $285.13 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.58 and a 52 week high of $365.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.38%.

PWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $313.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $399.00 to $398.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $394.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $374.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.50.

View Our Latest Report on PWR

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.