Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 59.56%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital updated its FY 2027 guidance to 3.150-3.150 EPS.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HASI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.00. 2,901,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 13.55 and a quick ratio of 13.55. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.85.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HASI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.23.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

