Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 59.56%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital updated its FY 2027 guidance to 3.150-3.150 EPS.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE HASI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.00. 2,901,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 13.55 and a quick ratio of 13.55. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.85.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.26%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on HASI
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.