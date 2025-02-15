Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $44.37 and traded as low as $43.75. Hannover Rück shares last traded at $43.75, with a volume of 2,330 shares.
Separately, Barclays raised Hannover Rück to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.
Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Europe, the United States, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance; and Life & Health Reinsurance segments.
