Haoxi Health Technology Limited (NASDAQ:HAO) Short Interest Up 93.0% in January

Haoxi Health Technology Limited (NASDAQ:HAO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,200 shares, a growth of 93.0% from the January 15th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 315,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Haoxi Health Technology Price Performance
Shares of Haoxi Health Technology stock remained flat at $2.00 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 51,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,469. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.56. Haoxi Health Technology has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $265.00.
Haoxi Health Technology Company Profile
