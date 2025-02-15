Haoxi Health Technology Limited (NASDAQ:HAO) Short Interest Up 93.0% in January

Haoxi Health Technology Limited (NASDAQ:HAO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,200 shares, a growth of 93.0% from the January 15th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 315,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Haoxi Health Technology Price Performance

Shares of Haoxi Health Technology stock remained flat at $2.00 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 51,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,469. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.56. Haoxi Health Technology has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $265.00.

Get Haoxi Health Technology alerts:

Haoxi Health Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Haoxi Health Technology Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online marketing solutions in China. It offers online marketing solutions, including online short video marketing solutions to advertisers through its media partners; and customized marketing solutions by planning, producing, placing, and optimizing online ads to help advertisers acquire, convert, and retain consumers on various online media platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for Haoxi Health Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haoxi Health Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.