Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Harbour Energy Price Performance
Harbour Energy stock opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44. Harbour Energy has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
About Harbour Energy
