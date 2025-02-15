Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Harbour Energy stock opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44. Harbour Energy has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities.

