Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.25 and traded as low as $22.01. Harleysville Financial shares last traded at $22.01, with a volume of 2,664 shares.

Harleysville Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.19. The stock has a market cap of $79.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.34.

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Harleysville Financial had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 9.74%.

Harleysville Financial Increases Dividend

Harleysville Financial Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. This is a boost from Harleysville Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Harleysville Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.64%.

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. It also provides consumer loans, including residential mortgages, savings account loans, and home equity line of credit, construction, and non-real estate consumer loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial mortgages, line of credit, and commercial business loans.

