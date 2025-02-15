Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its holdings in Leidos by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 23,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Leidos by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 837,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,491,000 after buying an additional 283,558 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 21.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,992,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on LDOS. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Leidos from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Leidos from $180.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.27.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Noel B. Geer acquired 2,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.13 per share, for a total transaction of $322,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,260. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $203,320.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at $862,260.48. The trade was a 19.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of LDOS opened at $132.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.29. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.98 and a 52-week high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 30.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.22%.

About Leidos

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.