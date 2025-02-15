Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 294 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Trimble by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 159,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71,891 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 18.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,296,000 after acquiring an additional 60,752 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Trimble by 22.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 750,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,594,000 after acquiring an additional 136,452 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 76.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 40,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 17,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Trimble by 768.5% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 149,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after purchasing an additional 132,467 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Trimble

In other news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $266,932.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,985.75. This represents a 53.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Trimble from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

Trimble Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $74.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $77.78.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

