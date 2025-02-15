Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned approximately 0.07% of Hasbro worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 28,552.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,789,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,877 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 9,806.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,320,000 after purchasing an additional 989,906 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at $32,032,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 207.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 547,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,629,000 after buying an additional 369,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 882.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 400,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,410,000 after buying an additional 360,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

In related news, EVP Matthew Edward Austin sold 1,718 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $111,773.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,029.68. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.63 and a 52 week high of $73.46.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

