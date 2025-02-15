Head-To-Head Contrast: Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) versus Firefly Neuroscience (NASDAQ:AIFF)

Firefly Neuroscience (NASDAQ:AIFF – Get Free Report) and Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Firefly Neuroscience and Nutanix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Firefly Neuroscience 0 0 0 0 0.00 Nutanix 0 3 12 0 2.80

Nutanix has a consensus target price of $79.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.81%. Given Nutanix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nutanix is more favorable than Firefly Neuroscience.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

5.0% of Firefly Neuroscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of Nutanix shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Firefly Neuroscience shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Nutanix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Firefly Neuroscience and Nutanix”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firefly Neuroscience $7.98 million 8.98 -$2.03 million N/A N/A Nutanix $2.23 billion 8.47 -$124.78 million ($0.35) -201.34

Firefly Neuroscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nutanix.

Volatility and Risk

Firefly Neuroscience has a beta of 3.06, meaning that its stock price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutanix has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Firefly Neuroscience and Nutanix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firefly Neuroscience -73.72% -276.50% -133.02% Nutanix -3.54% -12.28% 3.30%

Summary

Nutanix beats Firefly Neuroscience on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Firefly Neuroscience

Firefly Neuroscience, Inc., a medical technology and artificial intelligence company, provides neuroscientific solutions that improve outcomes for patients with mental illnesses and neurological disorders. The company offers Brain Network Analytics, a software that focuses on diagnostic and treatment for people suffering from mental illnesses and cognitive disorders, including depression, dementia, anxiety disorders, concussions, and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. It serves pharmaceutical companies and medical practitioners. Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc. engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

