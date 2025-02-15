Head to Head Review: Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) & Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY)

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) and Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Dundee Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Bank of East Asia pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Dundee Precious Metals pays out 14.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dundee Precious Metals and Bank of East Asia”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dundee Precious Metals $520.10 million 3.83 $192.94 million $1.11 10.14 Bank of East Asia $5.56 billion 0.59 $525.87 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Bank of East Asia has higher revenue and earnings than Dundee Precious Metals.

This table compares Dundee Precious Metals and Bank of East Asia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dundee Precious Metals 35.59% 16.96% 14.59% Bank of East Asia N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Dundee Precious Metals has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of East Asia has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dundee Precious Metals and Bank of East Asia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dundee Precious Metals 0 0 0 1 4.00 Bank of East Asia 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Dundee Precious Metals beats Bank of East Asia on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Bank of East Asia

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and time deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services. The company also provides corporate banking services, such as SME loans and financing guarantee schemes; corporate and commercial financing products, including syndicated and construction loans, acquisition and structured financing, working capital financing, share financing and IPO-related loans, and commercial mortgages; trade finance services and expert trade solutions; factoring services; import and export trade finance; guarantee services; eTradeConnect that allows buyers and sellers to connect, transact, share information, and submit applications for financing through a single platform; cash management services; corporate wealth management products; foreign exchange and treasury products; and marine cargo, property, trade credit, employee compensation, life, savings, and endowment insurance plans. In addition, it offers private banking services comprising investment advisory services; investment solutions, such as unit trusts, linked deposits, currency trading and management, global equities and bonds investments, structured products, and options and derivatives; portfolio management services; securities and futures broking services; cyber banking, credit cards, and ATM; and various international services. The company operates outlets in Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, Singapore, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The Bank of East Asia, Limited was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

