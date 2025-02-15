Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Health Catalyst from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

HCAT opened at $5.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.34. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $10.14.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 6,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $37,363.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,108. This represents a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $30,003.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,613.44. This represents a 5.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,169 shares of company stock valued at $629,068. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Health Catalyst

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Health Catalyst by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,241,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,055,000 after purchasing an additional 944,631 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,442,000 after acquiring an additional 195,525 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,404,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,572,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 2,104,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,131,000 after purchasing an additional 851,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 565,445 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Health Catalyst

(Get Free Report

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

