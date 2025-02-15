Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:HTIBP) Shares Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.68 and last traded at $13.67. 930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 8,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.

Healthcare Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.15.

Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.4453 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.01%.

About Healthcare Trust

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

