HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock Unloaded Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in HealthEquity stock on January 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JOINT OWNERSHIP LPL ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 2/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/29/2025.

HealthEquity Price Performance

HQY stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.69. The stock had a trading volume of 483,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,365. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.76. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.01 and a 1-year high of $115.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthEquity

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.12). HealthEquity had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in HealthEquity by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HQY shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stuart B. Parker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $2,418,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,579.92. This represents a 56.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $837,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,591.64. The trade was a 11.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,895,788 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

