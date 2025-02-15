Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF) Short Interest Update

Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 541,300 shares, a growth of 119.7% from the January 15th total of 246,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Helium One Global Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HLOGF opened at C$0.01 on Friday. Helium One Global has a one year low of C$0.00 and a one year high of C$0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.01.

Get Helium One Global alerts:

Helium One Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. Its project portfolio includes the Rukwa project consisting of 12 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 1,899 square kilometers located in southwestern Tanzania; the Eyasi project, which include three prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 807 square kilometers located in north central Tanzania; and the Balangida project comprises one prospecting license covering an area of approximately 259 square kilometers located in north central Tanzania.

Receive News & Ratings for Helium One Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helium One Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.