Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading Down 22.9% – Time to Sell?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) was down 22.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 504,239 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 530,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.20.

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

