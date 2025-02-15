Hickory Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hickory Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,407,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 8.8% of Hickory Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $149,758,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $560.69 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $453.60 and a 12 month high of $561.86. The company has a market cap of $507.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $549.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $532.96.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

