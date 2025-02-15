Hickory Asset Management Inc. Invests $3.17 Million in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN)

Hickory Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,167,000. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June comprises 2.7% of Hickory Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hickory Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.59% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 53.2% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Echo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 10.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 3.0 %

BATS:DJUN opened at $44.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.82. The company has a market capitalization of $204.33 million, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.52.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (DJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

