Hickory Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG)

Hickory Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August accounts for 1.5% of Hickory Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hickory Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 1.4% in the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 267.0% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of BATS DAUG opened at $40.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.56.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

