Hickory Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Hickory Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,544,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,666,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,816 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,600,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,096,000 after purchasing an additional 91,729 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,172,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,868,000 after purchasing an additional 789,054 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,316,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,590,000 after purchasing an additional 838,189 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,858,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,252,000 after acquiring an additional 103,192 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

