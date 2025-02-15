Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 81.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth about $76,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HLI opened at $178.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.57 and a 200-day moving average of $169.46. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.81 and a fifty-two week high of $192.10.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 20.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $192.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.40.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

