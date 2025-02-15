Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) Stock Price Up 3.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA – Get Free Report) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 373,842 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,181,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Houston American Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34.

Get Houston American Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Houston American Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Houston American Energy by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 13,688 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houston American Energy by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16,489 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houston American Energy by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 26,897 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Houston American Energy by 346.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 243,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 189,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Houston American Energy Company Profile

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its principal properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the South American country of Colombia, and the onshore Louisiana Gulf Coast region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Houston American Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston American Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.