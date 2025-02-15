Howard Wealth Management LLC Acquires 34,421 Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 92.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,421 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 206.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 112,039 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 304,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 15,949 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000.

BIZD opened at $17.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $17.61.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

