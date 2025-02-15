Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS)

Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,958 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Howard Wealth Management LLC owned 0.63% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 346,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after buying an additional 33,580 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $771,000. Finally, Vantage Point Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $958,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $22.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.95.
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
