Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $4.86 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCPFree Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,710 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.6% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Howard Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000.

NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.64. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $20.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.0703 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

