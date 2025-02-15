Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 171 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Howard Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIA. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Seamount Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 4,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $445.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.41. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $376.14 and a 1-year high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1624 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

