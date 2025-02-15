Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,790 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Howard Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.6% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BND. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,686,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,886,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248,297 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,037,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,587,000 after buying an additional 4,687,550 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,082.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,430,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,060,000 after buying an additional 3,322,588 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9,287.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,826,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,259,000 after buying an additional 2,796,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,008,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,062,000 after buying an additional 1,863,233 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.53 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $75.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.34.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2348 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.