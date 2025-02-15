Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Announces Earnings Results

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 14.81%. Howmet Aerospace updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.130-3.210 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.750-0.770 EPS.
Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance
HWM traded up $5.58 on Friday, reaching $133.66. 4,278,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,619,512. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.09. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $133.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.02, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50.
Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Howmet Aerospace Company Profile
Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.
