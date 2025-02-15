HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $725.00 to $815.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on HubSpot from $860.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $570.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $857.75.

Get HubSpot alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HUBS

HubSpot Price Performance

HUBS opened at $812.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $734.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $619.11. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,008.92, a PEG ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $434.84 and a 1-year high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $5,623,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 513,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,857,459.82. This represents a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total value of $2,144,760.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,941,285.61. The trade was a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,112 shares of company stock worth $51,432,627. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.