Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Cut to $201.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $207.00 to $201.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.13.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

H stock opened at $143.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.40. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $128.90 and a 52 week high of $168.20.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $604,122.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,622.02. The trade was a 39.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

