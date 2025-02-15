IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI) Short Interest Up 87.5% in January

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
DYFI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.39. 2,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,248. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.61. IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $25.16.
IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.0034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th.
Institutional Trading of IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF
About IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF
The IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (DYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests broadly across various sectors of the fixed income markets around the world. Investment could include debt securities of various maturities and credit quality.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.