IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI) Short Interest Up 87.5% in January

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DYFI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.39. 2,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,248. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.61. IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $25.16.

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.0034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th.

Institutional Trading of IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF

About IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF ( NASDAQ:DYFI Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.18% of IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (DYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests broadly across various sectors of the fixed income markets around the world. Investment could include debt securities of various maturities and credit quality.

