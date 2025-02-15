IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI) Short Interest Up 87.5% in January

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFIGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DYFI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.39. 2,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,248. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.61. IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $25.16.

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.0034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th.

Institutional Trading of IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFIFree Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.18% of IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF

The IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (DYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests broadly across various sectors of the fixed income markets around the world. Investment could include debt securities of various maturities and credit quality.

