IEH Corporation Announces Fiscal Quarter Results in 8-K Filing

Brooklyn, New York – February 11, 2025 – IEH Corporation (OTCMKTS:IEHC) released its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2024, as disclosed in a recent Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In the quarter ending December 31, 2024, IEH reported revenues of $7,217,616, representing a 41% increase from the $5,107,757 recorded in the same period in 2023. The company reported an operating loss of $130,086 for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 compared to an operating loss of $969,189 in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. Additionally, the net loss for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 stood at $61,640, as opposed to a net loss of $926,053 in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. Basic loss per share was reported as $0.03 for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, contrasting with $0.39 for the same period in the previous fiscal year.

Dave Offerman, President and CEO of IEH Corporation, acknowledged the slight loss experienced in the past quarter, attributing it to lower margins due to product mix, increased overhead, and indirect costs. He emphasized the company’s ongoing adjustments in pricing to offset rising input costs, with the effects of these changes expected to manifest gradually in financial statements. Offerman highlighted a notable 83% increase in cash since the previous year, a 20% decline in inventory since December 2023, and growth in revenue despite the challenges faced.

While IEH’s backlog may not align with expectations currently, Offerman expressed confidence in a strong sales pipeline, emerging market opportunities, and intensified marketing strategies targeting new industries for the company’s Hyperboloid products. He emphasized the resilience and long-term growth projections for IEH, particularly within the commercial aircraft industry, defense-related sectors, commercial space launch, and other key markets served by the company.

IEH Corporation, a family-run business for over 80 years, specializes in designing, developing, and manufacturing printed circuit board connectors, custom interconnects, and contacts for high-performance applications. With a focus on its signature Hyperboloid technology, the company supplies resilient connectors tailored for demanding environments across defense, aerospace, medical, space, and industrial sectors in various global markets.

In compliance with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, IEH Corporation disclosed forward-looking statements in its financial report, cautioning investors about inherent uncertainties and risks in business operations. The company’s management reiterated commitment to communicating transparently with shareholders and maintaining focus on sustainable growth strategies moving forward.

For further information, the full filing, including the Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2024, is available on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website.

Contact:

Dave Offerman

IEH Corporation

[email protected]

718-492-4448

