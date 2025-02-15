ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Down 11.7% – Time to Sell?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) shares were down 11.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.75 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.80 ($0.05). Approximately 14,936,349 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 19,799,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.31 ($0.05).
ImmuPharma Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.04. The stock has a market cap of £16.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.53.
ImmuPharma Company Profile
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ImmuPharma
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.