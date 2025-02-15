ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading Down 11.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) fell 11.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.75 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.80 ($0.05). 14,936,349 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 19,799,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.31 ($0.05).
ImmuPharma Stock Up 2.6 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.53.
ImmuPharma Company Profile
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
