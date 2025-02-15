ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading Down 5.7% – Should You Sell?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.20 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.43 ($0.06). Approximately 4,153,455 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 19,996,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.70 ($0.06).
The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.04. The firm has a market cap of £16.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.53.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
