Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL) Posts Earnings Results

Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Incannex Healthcare Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IXHL opened at $1.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92. Incannex Healthcare has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $8.47.
Incannex Healthcare Company Profile
