Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL) Posts Earnings Results

Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Incannex Healthcare Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IXHL opened at $1.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92. Incannex Healthcare has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $8.47.

Incannex Healthcare Company Profile

Incannex Healthcare Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies. It develops products for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion, lung inflammation (ARDS, COPD, asthma, bronchitis), rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, anxiety disorders, addiction disorders, pain, and other indications.

