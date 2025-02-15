Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the January 15th total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Stock Performance

IDCBY stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $259.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.07. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $14.72.

Get Industrial and Commercial Bank of China alerts:

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.3018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.34%.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.