Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FI stock opened at $230.85 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.44 and a 1-year high of $233.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $131.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fiserv from $199.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

