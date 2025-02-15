Ingalls & Snyder LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,882,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,236 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,190,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,918,000 after purchasing an additional 832,739 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,959,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054,711 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,720,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,105,000 after purchasing an additional 447,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,924,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656,840 shares during the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95.

AQN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $6.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.05.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

