Ingalls & Snyder LLC Purchases 3,900 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 195,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1,756.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,623 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

TU has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

TU stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.75. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2829 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 242.56%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

