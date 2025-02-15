Insider Buying: PlaySide Studios Limited (ASX:PLY) Insider Buys A$30,750.00 in Stock

PlaySide Studios Limited (ASX:PLY – Get Free Report) insider Mark Goulopoulos bought 150,000 shares of PlaySide Studios stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,750.00 ($19,585.99).
PlaySide Studios Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $84.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.69.
About PlaySide Studios
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PlaySide Studios
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback Is the Time to Buy
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for PlaySide Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlaySide Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.