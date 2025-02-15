Insider Buying: PlaySide Studios Limited (ASX:PLY) Insider Buys A$30,750.00 in Stock

PlaySide Studios Limited (ASX:PLY – Get Free Report) insider Mark Goulopoulos bought 150,000 shares of PlaySide Studios stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,750.00 ($19,585.99).

PlaySide Studios Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $84.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.69.

About PlaySide Studios

PlaySide Studios Limited develops and sells mobile, PC, and console video games in Australia. The company provides titles in a range of categories, including self-published games based on original intellectual property and games developed in collaboration with studios, such as Disney, Pixar, Warner Bros, and Nickelodeon.

