Insider Buying: TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) CEO Purchases $19,999,519.68 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2025

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKOGet Free Report) CEO Ariel Emanuel purchased 116,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $172.03 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,519.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,305,222 shares in the company, valued at $396,567,340.66. This trade represents a 5.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ariel Emanuel also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, February 12th, Ariel Emanuel bought 117,769 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.40 per share, for a total transaction of $20,656,682.60.
  • On Thursday, February 6th, Ariel Emanuel purchased 72,970 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $160.59 per share, with a total value of $11,718,252.30.
  • On Tuesday, February 4th, Ariel Emanuel acquired 76,587 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.13 per share, for a total transaction of $12,034,115.31.
  • On Thursday, January 30th, Ariel Emanuel acquired 66,021 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.39 per share, with a total value of $10,457,066.19.
  • On Tuesday, January 28th, Ariel Emanuel purchased 92,559 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.69 per share, for a total transaction of $14,595,628.71.
  • On Friday, January 24th, Ariel Emanuel acquired 105,038 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $153.04 per share, with a total value of $16,075,015.52.
  • On Wednesday, January 22nd, Ariel Emanuel bought 115,952 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.85 per share, with a total value of $16,679,695.20.
  • On Thursday, December 12th, Ariel Emanuel purchased 60,208 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $8,653,695.84.

TKO Group Stock Up 0.6 %

TKO stock opened at $175.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of -418.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.62 and a 200-day moving average of $131.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $78.69 and a one year high of $179.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TKO shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on TKO Group from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on TKO Group from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TKO Group from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut TKO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TKO Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in TKO Group by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in TKO Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TKO Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

