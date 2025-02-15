Insider Selling: ANZ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:ANZ) Insider Sells A$377,425.00 in Stock

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:ANZ – Get Free Report) insider Shayne Elliott sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$30.19 ($19.23), for a total transaction of A$377,425.00 ($240,398.09).
Shayne Elliott also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 20th, Shayne Elliott purchased 7,397 shares of ANZ Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$29.50 ($18.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$218,211.50 ($138,988.22).
- On Wednesday, December 18th, Shayne Elliott purchased 21,276 shares of ANZ Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$29.36 ($18.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$624,663.36 ($397,874.75).
ANZ Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $92.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79.
About ANZ Group
ANZ Group Holdings Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and business customers in Australia and internationally. It offers home and personal loans, deposits, and credit cards through the branch network, home loan specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ANZ Group
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback Is the Time to Buy
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for ANZ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANZ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.