Insider Selling: ANZ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:ANZ) Insider Sells A$377,425.00 in Stock

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:ANZ – Get Free Report) insider Shayne Elliott sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$30.19 ($19.23), for a total transaction of A$377,425.00 ($240,398.09).

Shayne Elliott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 20th, Shayne Elliott purchased 7,397 shares of ANZ Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$29.50 ($18.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$218,211.50 ($138,988.22).

On Wednesday, December 18th, Shayne Elliott purchased 21,276 shares of ANZ Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$29.36 ($18.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$624,663.36 ($397,874.75).

ANZ Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $92.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79.

About ANZ Group

ANZ Group Holdings Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and business customers in Australia and internationally. It offers home and personal loans, deposits, and credit cards through the branch network, home loan specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers.

