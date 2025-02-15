Insider Selling: Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) COO Sells $3,378,264.75 in Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSMGet Free Report) COO Roger Adsett sold 42,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total value of $3,378,264.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,483,506.02. This trade represents a 22.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Roger Adsett also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, February 6th, Roger Adsett sold 45,605 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $3,689,444.50.
  • On Tuesday, January 14th, Roger Adsett sold 1,457 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $100,125.04.
  • On Friday, January 10th, Roger Adsett sold 4,902 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total value of $312,159.36.
  • On Tuesday, January 7th, Roger Adsett sold 2,444 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total value of $161,181.80.

Insmed Stock Up 0.8 %

INSM opened at $79.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.11. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $82.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.27.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 522.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Insmed from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Insmed from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

