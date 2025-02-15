Insider Selling: Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) COO Sells $3,378,264.75 in Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) COO Roger Adsett sold 42,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total value of $3,378,264.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,483,506.02. This trade represents a 22.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Roger Adsett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 6th, Roger Adsett sold 45,605 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $3,689,444.50.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Roger Adsett sold 1,457 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $100,125.04.

On Friday, January 10th, Roger Adsett sold 4,902 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total value of $312,159.36.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Roger Adsett sold 2,444 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total value of $161,181.80.

INSM opened at $79.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.11. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $82.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 522.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter.

INSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Insmed from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Insmed from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

