Insider Selling: Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) SVP Sells $176,300.00 in Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $176,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,714.50. The trade was a 10.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Weiskircher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Steven Weiskircher sold 10,815 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $367,601.85.

On Monday, December 16th, Steven Weiskircher sold 582 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total value of $19,386.42.

Liquidity Services Price Performance

Shares of LQDT stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $39.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.45. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 6.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,510,000 after buying an additional 48,818 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $425,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 257.6% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Liquidity Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

